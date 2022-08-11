Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0227 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 72,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

