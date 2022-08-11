New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
New Age Metals Price Performance
Shares of New Age Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 8,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.
New Age Metals Company Profile
