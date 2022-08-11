New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New Age Metals Price Performance

Shares of New Age Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 8,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.