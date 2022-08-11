New BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $15.46 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. New BitShares has a total market cap of $15.46 million and $9.70 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

New BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

