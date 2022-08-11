NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Trading Down 7%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.19. 180,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 600,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.30.

NexImmune ( NASDAQ:NEXI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NexImmune news, Director Grant Verstandig bought 45,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $95,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,595.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,924 shares of company stock valued at $255,318. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NexImmune by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. M28 Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexImmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

