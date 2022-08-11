NextDAO (NAX) Market Capitalization Tops $657,306.04

NextDAO (NAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 0% against the dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $657,306.04 and approximately $467,311.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,177.71 or 0.99990000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002200 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,407,146,849 coins and its circulating supply is 2,366,914,739 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

