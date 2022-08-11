NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.10

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NextDecade by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextDecade by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextDecade by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.