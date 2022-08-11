NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.10

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Up 1.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.