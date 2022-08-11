NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184,450 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 76,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.22.

NEE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 243,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,802,967. The company has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

