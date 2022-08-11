NFT Index (NFTI) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

NFT Index (NFTI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $3,483.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for about $781.15 or 0.03208460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,344.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN.

Buying and Selling NFT Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens' performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token's circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development."

