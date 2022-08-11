Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $12,228,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $4,473,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 188,934 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 80,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,714. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $178.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

