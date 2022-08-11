Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 3,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,534. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 76.34%.

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,707.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

