Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.26. The company had a trading volume of 41,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

