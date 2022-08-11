Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $532,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,839. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.20. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.