Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $11,805,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Mastercard by 48.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 122.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,502. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $335.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.54. The company has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.