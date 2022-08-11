Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,163 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. 86,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.