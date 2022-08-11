Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWX. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 370,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 81,351 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,136,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 220,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.68. 1,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,283. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.58.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.