Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 895 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,330,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,818. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

