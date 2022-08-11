Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $55.66. 933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

