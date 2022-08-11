Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.19. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 19,546 shares changing hands.

Noble Roman’s Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises, and licenses and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

