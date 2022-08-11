Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $240.21. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,620. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.