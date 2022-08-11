Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $834,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 307.4% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 33,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.