North American Nickel (CVE:NAN) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of North American Nickel Inc. (CVE:NAN – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 327,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 267,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

North American Nickel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$77.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58.

North American Nickel Company Profile

North American Nickel Inc operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland.

