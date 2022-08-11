Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stake Raised by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

See Also

