Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Increased by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 378.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,120,000 after buying an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

NOC stock opened at $473.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $465.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.