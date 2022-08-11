Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Northrop Grumman worth $87,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after purchasing an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $473.14 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $492.30. The company has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.84 and a 200-day moving average of $446.07.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.