Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Williams Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

