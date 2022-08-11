Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,678,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in MSCI by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.75.

MSCI stock opened at $512.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.79.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

