Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.44.

NYSE IQV opened at $239.69 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.14 and a 200-day moving average of $223.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

