Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

