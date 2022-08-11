Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

