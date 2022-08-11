Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $376,586,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

