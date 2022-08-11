Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 3,089 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

