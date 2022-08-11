Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 92 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $350.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.22. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.47 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,475 shares of company stock worth $20,824,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

