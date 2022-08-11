Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Exelon stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

