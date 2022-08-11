Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 41,216 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $66,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $110.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.