Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 578,071 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 127.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,071 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 26.11% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $55,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRGE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $1,324,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

LRGE stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $63.37.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

