Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 28,041 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $291.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $268.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

