Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $33.91 Million Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 76,584.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,158 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.62% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $33,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 102,850 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 133,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

