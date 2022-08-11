Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.0% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 195,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 84,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

