Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $13,853,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 336,727 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

