Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 9,241 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $37,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,799,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 109,852 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,810,000 after buying an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,457,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.07.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

