Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.81

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and traded as high as $25.11. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 1,484 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,146,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

