NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the average daily volume of 180 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOV Trading Up 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 211,517 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

