NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in NOV by 54.5% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 211,517 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in NOV by 180.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Stock Up 1.1 %

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

