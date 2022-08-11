Novo Nordisk A/S to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5836 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $3,407,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 113,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

