Novo Nordisk A/S to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5836 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $107.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $243.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.38.
Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.
Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.