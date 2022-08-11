NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on the stock.
NSI Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NIUWF opened at 37.30 on Wednesday. NSI has a 12-month low of 37.29 and a 12-month high of 38.36.
NSI Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NSI (NIUWF)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NSI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.