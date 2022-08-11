NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of NSI (OTCMKTS:NIUWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on the stock.

NSI Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIUWF opened at 37.30 on Wednesday. NSI has a 12-month low of 37.29 and a 12-month high of 38.36.

NSI Company Profile

NSI N.V. is a specialist commercial property investor and the only listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on well-located offices in economic growth regions in The Netherlands. The NSI team aims to maximise returns for its shareholders through pro-active management of its investment portfolio, value-add initiatives and disciplined asset rotation.

