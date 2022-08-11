NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Update

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the July 15th total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NuCana Stock Performance

Shares of NCNA stock remained flat at $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,902. NuCana has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of NuCana

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NuCana from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 709,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

See Also

