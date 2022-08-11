Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Market Cap Achieves $589,667.30

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $589,667.30 and $37,824.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015210 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038300 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news.
Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud
