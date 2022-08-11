Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $141.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 201,104.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after buying an additional 804,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

