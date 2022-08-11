NuCypher (NU) Hits Market Cap of $140.90 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. NuCypher has a market cap of $140.90 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

