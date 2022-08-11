Nutriband Stock to Split on Monday, August 15th (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband Inc. (OTCMKTS:NTRB – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, August 15th. The 13-6 split was announced on Monday, August 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 15th.

Nutriband Stock Up 0.9 %

NTRB opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutriband

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutriband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutriband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

